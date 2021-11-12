Lisburn Chamber of Commerce elects its 50th President

Members of the new Chamber executive committee , Julie Hoey, Carla Bowyer, Garry MacDonald, Karen Marshall, Dr Katrina Collins, President, Mark McCall, Stephen Houston, Treasurer, Martin Woods, Vice-President, Evan Morton, Secretary and Gillian Baxter. Absent from the photograph are Davy Simms and Alan Crowe

Chamber President Garry MacDonald, in his annual report, outlined the activities of Chamber of Commerce throughout his year in office.

In a year dominated by the Covid pandemic, every business was impacted with hospitality and retail suffering most as a result of lockdowns. The Chamber showed leadership and supported its membership with advice, guidance and assistance.

The President’s third term began with an extremely successful Christmas Toy appeal for Barnardos NI with over 1000 toys donated across various drop off points in Lisburn plus additional cash donations received of £2250. The Chamber’s events programme was reduced due to covid restrictions but an Economic Outlook took place in February, on zoom in conjunction with Ulster Bank. A zoom seminar presented by Joanna Denton, also took place in March focusing on avoiding work related stress. One of the highlights of the year was the 60th Anniversary President’s Lunch which took place in August at Hinch Distillery under public health guidance. A 60th Anniversary Golf Day was also held at Lambeg Golf Club in September and £500 was raised for suicide awareness charity, PIPS. In October, the Annual Dinner at Down Royal racecourse was a very memorable night as it had been 18 months since many had been to a social event. The dinner was well attended and £1645 was raised by a raffle for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Outgoing President, Garry MacDonald congratulates Dr Katrina Collins on her election as the 50th president of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce.

Other developments this year included the establishment of a City Centre Partnership with the Chamber and Council working together, along with other key stakeholders to drive forward an agenda to make Lisburn prosper.

The election of officers and the Executive committee then took place and Dr Katrina Collins was elected President for the 2021-2022 year. Dr Collins is an organisational psychologist with her own consultancy business and is a joint owner of The Daily Apron café at Smyth Patterson. She has also just opened an artisan bakery at Market Square.

Martin Woods from The Crafty Hound was elected as Vice President, with Stephen Houston from GMCG Accountants as Treasurer and Evan Morton from Concept Advertising as Secretary. Other committee members include Garry MacDonald, Karen Marshall, Gillian Baxter, David Simms, Mark McCall, Carla Bowyer, Julie Hoey, and Alan Crowe.