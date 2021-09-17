Lisburn and Castlereagh retailers are all set to wow at Balmoral Show
This year’s Balmoral Show promises to be worth the wait and retailers, attractions and accommodations from across Lisburn Castlereagh are gearing up for a fantastic event.
The 2020 show was cancelled because of COVID-19 however, organisers have promised this year’s extravaganza is not to be missed!
As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, the show runs from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th September in Balmoral Park Lisburn. It will feature a marquee of select traders from across the council area, alongside a wide range of family entertainment and attractions, competitions and classes contending for prestigious Balmoral titles.
Lisburn Bowl, Rosie’s Emporium and McCalls of Lisburn are just a few of the 22 local traders that will be based in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) marquee.
Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan, said: “I am so excited for the return of the Balmoral Show this year. It is a great opportunity for our local traders to showcase what they have to offer. I am looking forward to walking around the council marquee and I encourage you to stop at our stands, check out the promotions and support our local economy by shopping local.”
For more information on Balmoral Show, please check out www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com