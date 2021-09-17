Lisburn and Castlereagh retailers are all set to wow at Balmoral Show

: Laura Orr, Lisburn Bowl; Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan; Rosaleen Stewart, Rosie’s Emporium and Chris McCall, McCalls of Lisburn

The 2020 show was cancelled because of COVID-19 however, organisers have promised this year’s extravaganza is not to be missed!

As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, the show runs from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th September in Balmoral Park Lisburn. It will feature a marquee of select traders from across the council area, alongside a wide range of family entertainment and attractions, competitions and classes contending for prestigious Balmoral titles.

Lisburn Bowl, Rosie’s Emporium and McCalls of Lisburn are just a few of the 22 local traders that will be based in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) marquee.

Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan, said: “I am so excited for the return of the Balmoral Show this year. It is a great opportunity for our local traders to showcase what they have to offer. I am looking forward to walking around the council marquee and I encourage you to stop at our stands, check out the promotions and support our local economy by shopping local.”