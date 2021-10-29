Lisburn and Castlereagh celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week

Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan.

The council’s schedule for GEW 20201 includes a masterclass on email marketing, presented by Profile Tree as part of council’s Digi Growth Programme.

The masterclass will look at successful email marketing campaigns that have delivered great results, as well as provide some top level tips and advice on getting visible results with email.

The week will also include a webinar focusing on sources of funding and support available to help your business grow. Hosted by Innovate-NI, as part of the Mentor Growth Programme, the webinar will also provide top tips for writing a successful funding application.

Launching this year’s programme of events, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan, said: “Entrepreneurship remains one of the council’s economic development priorities and we’re excited to be launching our Global Entrepreneurship Week programme of events once again.

“Supporting and encouraging our existing and budding entrepreneurs with professional advice and guidance is crucial to the economic recovery of our council area.

“Our range of virtual events will ensure that we can safely accommodate as many local residents and businesses as possible. There’s something for everyone and I would encourage as many people as possible to sign up.”