Best Scone NI is backed by Suzie Lee - BBC Home Cook Hero (left) and Colin Neill - Hospitality Ulster Chief Executive (right). Both pictured here with Dairy Council for Northern Ireland CEO, Mike Johnston (middle).

After a tough year for local businesses, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland has launched a tasty competition to celebrate the best food service industry bakers in the province.

Its Best Scones NI 2021 competition is aimed at cafes, coffee shops, home bakeries, restaurants, bars, bistros and hotels – and you only have until July 18 to enter to win the title Best Scone 2021, along with a pretty mouth-watering prize.

The Milk & Dairy & campaign, funded by the EU, recognised the importance of scones in the food culture of Northern Ireland, with most recipes using the region’s finest dairy products – milk, cream, butter and cheese.

Entering is easy – head to www.bestsconesni.com by July 18, 2021 to register your entry. There will be a public vote, judge tasting sessions, and finally an awards ceremony in October where the overall winner of Northern Ireland’s Best Scones 2021 will revealed.

£1000 hospitality voucher

Not only will the winning business receive the title, there’s a £1000 hospitality gift voucher of their choice up for grabs too, for them to treat their hard-working staff after a very tough year. The winner will also receive an award to proudly display in their business.

There are three categories of business which can enter:1. Café/Coffee Shop/Home Bakery/Deli.2. Restaurant/Bar/Gastro Pub.3. Hotels

But remember, entries close on July 18, 2021, so visit www.bestsconesni.com for your chance to win the prestigious title of Northern Ireland’s Best Scones 2021, and the reward of a lifetime for your team.