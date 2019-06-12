Johnson Bros mark 125 years

Johnson Brothers in Lisburn are celebrating 125 years of successful business serving the island of Ireland and beyond.

The Johnson family started their business in 1893, and has seen it successfully grow through four generations, provides a sales, marketing and warehousing service to the retail grocery, pharmaceutical, wholesale and food service industries, across the island of Ireland.

Their expertise, passed down through the generations, coupled with an unprecedented degree of customisation for product penetration in the marketplace, has ensured that they are well placed, for the next generation of Johnsons who are already working in the business.

But their expertise goes beyond sales and distribution. Having roasted award winning coffee since 1913 they understand the difficulties and complexities of the manufacturing process.

Today, their award winning blends, delicately roasted in their own coffee roasting facilities in Lisburn, are enjoyed throughout Ireland and beyond.

With the next generation of Johnsons already working in the business, the Johnson Brothers can be confident that there is a bright future ahead for the Lisburn company.