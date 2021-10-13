President, Garry MacDonald with special guests, Donal Rogan, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Cara McCrory, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Cllr Hazel Legge and the Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin

IN PICTURES: Lisburn Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60th anniversary

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce marked their 60th Anniversary with a socially distanced Annual Dinner at Down Royal racecourse last Friday evening.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 11:36 am

Special guests included Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin. MC for the evening was Chamber Ambassador, Denise Watson and a delicious meal was provided by Craft Events Ltd.

A charity raffle was held during the evening and a pleasing sum of £1635 was raised for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Chamber President, Garry MacDonald thanked everyone for supporting the event after such a long period without social events and gave special thanks to the event sponsors, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and WPA Healthcare.

1.

Carla Bowyer, Rosaleen Stewart, Joanna Denton, Susan Jackson and Lyndsey Kidd

Photo Sales

2.

Elliott Vollands, Kieran McGuigan, Patrick Cross, Michael Morris and Jim O’Neill

Photo Sales

3.

Gillian Baxter & Diane McGregor with Andrea Kennedy and Emma Tate

Photo Sales

4.

Andrew & Carol Robinson, Norman & Jean Elliott, Ian & Jean McQuitty

Photo Sales
Jeffrey Donaldson
Next Page
Page 1 of 4