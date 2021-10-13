IN PICTURES: Lisburn Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60th anniversary

Special guests included Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the Mayor, Alderman Stephen Martin. MC for the evening was Chamber Ambassador, Denise Watson and a delicious meal was provided by Craft Events Ltd.

A charity raffle was held during the evening and a pleasing sum of £1635 was raised for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Chamber President, Garry MacDonald thanked everyone for supporting the event after such a long period without social events and gave special thanks to the event sponsors, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and WPA Healthcare.

