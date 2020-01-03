IN PICTURES: Chamber of Commerce celebrates Christmas with donations to Barnardos
Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently held their annual Christmas lunch and Toy Appeal at Lisburn Golf Club which was sponsored this year by WPA Healthcare.
Around 100 members and guests attended and were entertained by Valerie Kirkpatrick, the choir from Rowandale Integrated Primary school from Moira and also by The Leading ladies.
Belinda O'Neill and Rowan Shah with guests of Bank of Ireland at Lisburn Chamber of Commerce's Charity Toy Appeal & Christmas Lunch in aid of Barnardo's Lisburn.
Gillian Baxter from Grafton Recruitment with guests Aimee Kelly and Mark Neeson at Lisburn Chamber of Commerce's Charity Toy Appeal & Christmas Lunch in aid of Barnardo's Lisburn.
Pupils from Rowandale Integrated Primary School entertained guests at the lunch
Heather and Evan Morton, Lorraine Harrison, Paul Montgomery, Simon Bruce, Tanya Lyttle, Stuart Mowatt, Joe Reid, Paula Smith and Glenn Wilson
