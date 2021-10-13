High Street voucher telephone line opens
The telephone service for High Street Scheme applications is now open.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced that applications for the Spend Local prepaid card can be made via telephone from October 11.
Those who do not have access to the internet or who are unable to apply online, can make their application for their card by calling 0800 046 8330. The service will operate from 8.00am – 6.00pm Monday to Friday until 25 October 2021.
The Minister said: “Demand for the Spend Local prepaid card has been unprecedented with well over 1 million people making their application online. We must not forget, however, that there are people who do not have access to the internet or need assistance with their application. I am pleased, therefore, to announce that applications for those people can now be made using our Telephone Application Service from Monday 11 October.
“Callers will need to provide the same personal information as those who applied online, except an agent will make the application on their behalf. Once the applicant’s information has been verified, the £100 prepaid card will be posted out.”
The Minister added: “The High Street Scheme is a key element of my Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan.
“I would encourage everyone to consider where they spend their card and help to give a boost to those local businesses and communities hit hard by the pandemic and associated restrictions.”