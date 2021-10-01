‘Get ready to spend local’ Economy Minister tells Lisburn shoppers

The portal enables anyone aged 18+ and a resident in Northern Ireland to apply for the £100 Spend Local pre-paid cards.

The Minister said: “Now is the time for residents of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area to get ready to Spend Local.

“But I would urge people to be patient as we expect demand to be high in the early days of the online portal being open.

“The portal remains open until October 25 so everyone will have an opportunity to make their application, with at least four weeks after that to use their Spend Local cards as the scheme doesn’t end until November 30.”

The objective of the £145million High Street Support Scheme is to boost local businesses following the drop in footfall brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Lyons added: “By giving everyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland a pre-paid card worth £100 to spend in local high street businesses, we will encourage many more customers back through the doors of local retail, hospitality and services. By applying, receiving and ultimately using your Spend Local card in local businesses such as shops, hospitality and other services before November 30, you will be doing your bit to support your local businesses and the wider community.”