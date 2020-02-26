First Minister and deputy First Minister celebrate investment

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (HBC), bottling partner to The Coca-Cola Company in Northern Ireland and Ireland, has invested £9.3million in capital expenditure for the installation of a new canning line at its Lisburn plant.

Coca-Cola HBC’s continued investment in the region was welcomed by the First and deputy First Minister at the commissioning of the new canning line at Knockmore Hill.

The new line will also support Coca-Cola’s transition to new taller ‘Sleek Cans’, launching this month.

Speaking at the launch, Coca-Cola HBC’s General Manager Miles Karemacher, who was appointed in October 2019, said: “I’m very proud to join Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland at an exciting point in the company’s growth.

“Northern Ireland is a great place to do business. This investment marks our continued commitment to the region, where we have operated as a proud local employer for more than 80 years. This new canning line will serve to future-proof our growth needs for decades to come while supporting our sustainability ambitions.”

The First Minister Arlene Foster said: “This is a significant development for Coca-Cola Hellenic and their further £9.3m investment is also hugely significant for the local community and our economy. It is a shining example of the kind of innovative and forward thinking that not only delivers increased production capabilities and but also contributes positively to our shared sustainability agenda.”

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill ADDED: “Coca-Cola HBC is an important contributor to our economy and valued employer in the local community. I congratulate Coca-Cola HBC on this exciting development and warmly welcome their ongoing investment in our local economy.”