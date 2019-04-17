Fifty years in business and still growing

Xperience Group, one of Northern Ireland’s longest established providers of IT solutions, has announced 32% year-on-year growth and 27% workforce growth as it celebrates 50 years of business success across the UK and Ireland.

It believes its new team growth is in direct response to a sharp increase in market demand for smart IT solutions. The company has added ten staff, with a further 12 positions open, including Graduate and Engineering roles. This will bring Xperience Group’s total national head count to 111. The new positions will be responsible for supporting the delivery of new contracts and will continue the implementation of leading IT solutions across the UK.

In addition, the company has welcomed an additional £1.5m in new customer sales since the beginning of the year. With a strong track record for helping companies implement IT efficiencies, Xperience Group is demonstrating a commitment to clients by making further investments in talent and technology with a robust five-year growth strategy.

Iain O’Kane, Managing Director of Xperience Group, said: “This is an exciting time for Xperience Group as we have high expectations over the next five years, from both organic and acquisitive growth and we are delighted about our plans for adding additional staff. Welcoming the best technology talent to our team in Northern Ireland is key to bringing the most innovative solutions to our clients. Since starting fifty years ago in Northern Ireland, we have seen a continuous uptake in technology adoption, including a 30% increase in cloud adoption since 2015. Every day we see how our clients, across a wide range of industries, benefit from implementing cloud-based technology and IT solutions.

“We look forward to further educating the business community on how we can make cloud computing simple.”

The recent introduction of the company’s third Cloud computing platform will enable clients “to focus on core business objectives and benefit from always on, secure, robust and flexible technology”.