Entrepreneurs urged to start a new business

The New Year is the perfect time to set goals for the year ahead and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is urging local budding entrepreneurs to make starting a business their New Year’s resolution with the support of the Go For It Programme.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

The Go For It Programme can help any budding entrepreneurs do more than dream up a good idea - it can help you turn it into reality.

It provides expert free advice and support to anyone wishing to start their own business, by taking them through the process of creating a business plan. It covers everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term business planning.

One of the businesses helped by the Go For It programme, in association with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, is Jenny Diane Hypnotherapy. A former Secondary school teacher from Lisburn, Jenny McNally has turned her back on teaching, to follow her dream of owning her own hypnotherapy business. Jenny described how her 25-year long career as a secondary school teacher, where she specialised in English, learning support and Personal Development, developed her passion for helping people with emotional health issues.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “We would encourage anyone in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area who has an idea to make starting a business their New Year’s resolution to take that first step with the support of the Go For It Programme.”

Find out more at www.goforitni.com.