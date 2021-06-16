Enjoy the sunshine in Lisburn’s revamped alfresco parklet

Cllr Hazel Legge (Development Committee Vice-Chair) with Geordie Law; Ald Amanda Grehan (Development Committee Chair) and Regg Frazer enjoying a coffee in Lisburn’s alfresco parklet

Situated just outside the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum, this welcoming space has recently been revamped with new and accessible seating. The covered area provides the perfect place for you to catch up with friends and family, while enjoying a delicious takeaway from one of the many local eateries – regardless of the weather!

There are plenty of takeaway options available in the city centre from fresh home bakeries to trendy coffee shops, Thai food delights to good old fish and chips. And with a new snakes and ladders game set up in Market Square, there’s something for all ages.

The seating area, which is open every day, has been developed by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) and funded through the Department for Communities’ (DfC) Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme - introduced to support towns and city centres in their recovery.

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey said: “My Department introduced the Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme to support the recovery of our towns and city centres post pandemic. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has received over £1million through the programme and I hope that funding initiatives such as this alfresco parklet area in Lisburn City Centre will encourage people back into our towns and city centres to spend time, to support our local businesses and ultimately to help keep our town and city centres alive and prosperous.”

Development Committee Chair, Ald Amanda Grehan, said: “Market Square has always been a popular outdoor space in Lisburn and the newly improved seating area is fantastic. It provides an ideal location for visitors to the city to stop, rest and refuel while taking in the activities of the area.

“Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council always endeavours to support local businesses and this initiative provides a space for customers, as some of our local cafes and takeaways have limited or no outside space available. I encourage you to take some time out and visit the new alfresco parklet in Lisburn City Centre.”