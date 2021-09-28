Council urges public to support local businesses with High Street Voucher

Emma Gordon, Bob and Berts; Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee and Gary MacDonald, President of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce.

Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee, Alderman Amanda Grehan, has been visiting a range of towns and villages across the council area to promote the wide range of quality retail options that exist in a series of promotional videos. Vice-Chair of the Development Committee, Cllr Hazel Legge, has also been showcasing what Carryduff and Dundonald have to offer with both women interviewing retailers and highlighting the importance of supporting local independents.

Ald Grehan said: “Since the pandemic began, local businesses have been hit with many challenges and uncertainty. Business owners are still working hard to create a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors. So it’s more important than ever to shop locally and spend your High Street voucher in your favourite local stores, restaurants, hairdressers, beauty salons and cafes.”

Cllr Legge said: “Doing business with local businesses feels great! The friendly faces you see are the people you’re directly supporting when you choose to shop local. In Lisburn & Castlereagh, our family-owned stores, eateries and boutiques will be glad to see you: when you spend your £100 high street voucher locally, you’ll know it matters!”

David Lamont of Lamont’s Flowers Lisburn was featured in one of the council’s promotional videos. David said: “We have the longest running family business in the centre of Lisburn. My message to the public is come back to the High Street, enjoy what we’ve got to offer. Let’s get open, let’s get going again and spend your £100 voucher locally.”