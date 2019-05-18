Calling all local singers...could you be the star of The Voice 2020?

Then you’re in luck, because the The Voice UK Open Mic Nights are back and they’re looking for some brand new talent to take to the stage!

Judges Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am.

Local auditions are taking place in Derry/Londonderry and Strabane at The Grand Central Bar on Tuesday, May 21 from 7.30pm - 11pm and The Central Bar on Wednesday, May 22 from 7.30pm.

Whether you’re a solo singer, part of a duo or even a trio, then they want to hear from you! You never know, you could be just what the world has been waiting for... !

To book your slot email thevoiceuk@itv.com