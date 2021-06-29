Lidl NI submit plans for £6m store and £10m regeneration at Carryduff Shopping Centre, supporting over 300 jobs

Lidl NI has submitted plans to construct a brand new state-of-the-art concept store at Carryduff Shopping Centre as part of a £10 million investment into the local area.

The development will create 35 new retail jobs at Lidl, up to a further 100 plus jobs across the other retailers and supporting over 250 jobs during construction and development.

Plans submitted this week to Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council include a landmark 1,420 sq. metre Lidl store and 1,730 sq metre for new retail units

Construction plans for the store encompass Lidl Northern Ireland’s bold ‘concept’ design which prioritises sustainability, spacious, wide aisles, long tills, restrooms, employee and baby-changing facilities which will dramatically enhance a high-quality shopping experience. Customers can also avail of a redeveloped and landscaped car park with over 200 car parking spaces, complete with two electric vehicle charging points.

Located approximately eight miles south of Belfast City Centre at the junction of the A24 Ballynahinch Road and Church Road, Carryduff Shopping Centre was a prime retail destination for many years. However, since the closure of its flagship Supervalu store in 2013, it struggled to attract an anchor tenant that would drive its growth.

The formal application by Lidl NI follows an extensive local consultation of the plans undertaken in February 2021 which was positively received by local representatives and the wider community.

As part of the community consultation, Lidl Northern Ireland confirmed that the site’s century-old, iconic Belfast & District Water Commissioners red gate will be retained in homage to the centre’s local history.

Chris Speers, Property Executive at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “We’re pleased to progress plans for the rejuvenation and redevelopment of Carryduff Shopping Centre following a very positive consultation with the local community. Carryduff is a thriving and vibrant area and it is clear that residents want to see the centre transformed into a contemporary space that will attract further investment and footfall.

“Our ambitious plans to complement the site with additional retail and leisure units represent an investment of more than £10 million into the area and the support of more than 300 jobs. We’re proud to be part of the centre’s significant regeneration and bring a new future of growth to the locality whilst honouring the site’s historical connections to the community.”

Lidl NI acquired the 4.5 acre Carryduff Shopping Centre site in August 2020 as part of the retailer’s ambitious plans to expand its store presence across the region to more than 50 stores by the end of the decade.

“We hope to receive planning permission for the site in the coming weeks and we look forward to opening the brand new, state-of-the-art Lidl store early next year, bringing shoppers even more choice of quality products at unbeatable value,” added Chris.

