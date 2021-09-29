firmus energy gas tariff in Greater Belfast to increase by 32.98%

This news will impact around 50,000 domestic customers in the Greater Belfast area and means the yearly gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £185 per year. Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £182 per year.

Michael Scott, Managing Director of firmus energy, said: “We are very sorry that we have to make this announcement to our customers in the Greater Belfast area. However, given the huge increases in the cost of purchasing natural gas on the global markets, which have been well publicised in recent weeks, it is simply unavoidable, as these costs are totally beyond our control.

“With the world starting to reopen again, following the Covid-19 restrictions, this is leading to increased demand for natural gas and that has been driving the prices up,

Michael Scott, Managing Director of firmus energy

“We will continue to monitor and review our tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible.

“Any increase is never welcome, and we know this will come at a particularly difficult time for many. We are fully committed to working with consumer bodies to best support our customers, especially in the forthcoming winter months.”

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council said: “While this price rise was expected due to global increases in wholesale gas costs, and having seen firmus energy Ten Towns and SSE Airtricity Belfast price rises, it makes it no less challenging for household budgets to absorb.

“This increase follows well-publicised rises in electricity, grocery, and fuel costs and is particularly bad news for consumers in vulnerable situations as it will coincide with the end of the furlough scheme, the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, and the start of winter.

“Gas consumers in the Belfast area have the opportunity to switch supplier and the Consumer Council would encourage customers to check they have the best deal before 21 October when the opt-out period ends.