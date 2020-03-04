Clare named top entrepreneur

Lisburnn woman Clare Caughey recently scooped the top prize at the Annual Female Entrepreneurs Conference YES YOU CAN £20K Pitching competition.

The competition, a collaboration between Women in Business, the 11 local councils and Invest NI, saw six regional winners go head to head.

Clare won with her business SENsations Nest and walked away with an impressive £5k to support the development of her business.

The Minister for the Economy, Diane Dodds joined a host of inspirational keynote speakers at the event, including Mandy Hickson, former RAF pilot, Mairead Mackle, local award winning entrepreneur and Colette Twomey, Managing Director and co-founder of Clonakilty Food Co who shared their experiences and knowledge to empower and encourage women working to grow their own business.

“I would like to congratulate Clare Caughey and the other 35 regional finalists,” said Mrs Dodds. “They have shown that female entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland are already leading the way and achieving great things.”

Roseann Kelly, Women in Business Chief Executive added: “I would like to thank our six regional winners for their brilliant pitches and congratulate our overall winner Clare Caughey and I am excited about watching all these amazing women grow and wish them all the best with their future endeavours.”