Challenge for city businesses

The three stage Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council ‘Business Games Challenge’ is now open for team entries from businesses across the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

It will take place between February 26 and March 25 at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex and Dundonald International Ice Bowl between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

The game stages are: Dodgeball on February 26, Futsal 5-aside Football on March 11 and Ten-pin Bowling on March 25. These games are open to everyone and are suitable for all fitness levels both males and females.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “We are hoping that local businesses will once again support this innovative challenge and take the opportunity to burn off any work stress, socialise and network. These games give participants the chance to try something new in a friendly environment supported by their colleagues.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “The Business Games Challenge is definitely a fun, social occasion but with positive health benefits of participating in team sports; and this is one of the key foundations of the Invest in Health, Profit in Business Programme.”

To book a place for your team email Kevin Madden, Sports Development Officer on kevin.madden@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.