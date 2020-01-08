Can you escape Prison Island?

Lisburn businessman Ryan Lyttle is behind a new ‘Crystal Maze style’ entertainment experience on the Boucher Road called Prison Island, which opened its doors at the end of November.

Ten full and part-time jobs have been created with the opening of the 7,000 square foot venue, the first of the franchise to open on the island of Ireland.

Originating in Sweden, the Prison Island concept is a collection of stylized cells each offering puzzles and challenges that teams from two to four people can compete to score points.

“We currently have 25 cells with plans to expand in the future,” explained Ryan.

“It’s different to an Escape Room as participants are free to move in and out of each cell to try the challenges in any order they wish. Each game varies in difficulty and style, some test your agility, others teamwork, physicality or logic.

“You can try a game again if you think you can improve your score and the system is fully automated with live scoring. Ultimately, it’s about having fun as a team, whilst trying to score as many points as possible.”

Prison Island Belfast has seen an investment of over £400,000 in creating the facility that is aimed at participants from nine years to 99.

Ryan spent 22 years working with PepsiCo as an account manager for the FMCG sector in Northern Ireland and lives in Lisburn with his wife and three children.