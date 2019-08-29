Bid to tackle fuel poverty in city

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan recently met firmus energy to hear how local residents could be eligible for its ‘Home Comfort 50/50’ grant to switch to natural gas and improve the energy efficiency of their home.

In partnership with the Northern Ireland Sustainable Energy Programme, firmus energy is offering eligible households a range of benefits including half the cost of a natural gas installation, a remote smart thermostat, fully funded insulation measures and free LED lightbulbs.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan said: “We are very pleased to support firmus energy at the launch of the new ‘home comfort’ scheme, which could assist local residents to reduce their heating costs. Eligible Lisburn Castlereagh residents may benefit from this grant, which will offer significant financial help towards switching their homes to natural gas.

“There are a limited number of grants available so any resident interested in switching to natural gas should contact firmus energy or check their eligibility online.

“Natural gas offers a cleaner, more efficient and responsive home heating system in comparison to oil. The added insulation package will allow families to save even more, which will help to lower household bills.”

To find out more visit ww.firmusenergy.co.uk.