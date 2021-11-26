Affidea acquires local private clinic
Affidea Group, the largest European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services, has today announced the acquisition of Hillsborough Private Clinic in Northern Ireland, a reputable healthcare provider that offers a range of outpatient services and advanced surgical procedures.
The addition of Hillsborough Private Clinic to the Affidea portfolio adds another established facility with an excellent reputation to Affidea’s growing capacity for diagnostics and treatment in Northern Ireland.
Established in 2002, Hillsborough Private Clinic performs approximately 4,000 surgical procedures and deals with 11,000 outpatient attendances per annum. The facility has five outpatient rooms, supported by a dedicated theatre and laser suite.
Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea Ireland, said: “We are really excited to announce this acquisition of Hillsborough Private Clinic. Jim, Gary and the entire team have built a phenomenal patient focused business that enjoys a market leading position and an enviable reputation for clinical excellence. The addition of the clinic to our portfolio will really accelerate the development and growth of our outpatient services in Northern Ireland. We look forward to utilising our national network of clinics to expand our range of services that are accessible to both private and public patients.”
The medical directors of Hillsborough Private Clinic Gary McKee and Jim Sharkey are very pleased to be joining the Affidea Group: “Affidea share our vision for the further development of healthcare in Northern Ireland,” they said.