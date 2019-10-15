£280,000 road improvement scheme for Lower Ballinderry Road, Lisburn

A £280,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme will commence on Lower Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, on Monday, October 21.

To facilitate the resurfacing a road closure will be in operation from Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm. During these times a diversion will be in place with traffic being diverted via Soldierstown Road / Aghalee Road / Station Road, Glenavy and Moira Road. The diversion will be clearly signed.

The Department has carefully programmed the work and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise disruption, however, road users may experience some delays and should allow additional time when planning any journeys. Access for residents will be maintained throughout the scheme.

It is expected the work will be substantially completed by late December. This is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other road improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com