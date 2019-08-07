£11m investment and 132 new jobs for city

Lisburn company Creative Composites Ltd is investing £11 million in new machinery and expansion of its facilities to capitalise on growth opportunities for composite components.

As part of the investment 132 new jobs are also being created, half of which are already in place.

Jonathan Holmes, Managing Director of Creative Composites, said: “The applications for composites are endless and we are focused on expanding our business in key sectors including automotive and rail. Invest Northern Ireland’s support was critical to investing in the very best plant and machinery that we need to achieve our ambitions.

“We are excited about this growth phase in the business and are making good progress with recruiting additional staff to support our continued development.”

Invest NI Chief Executive, Alastair Hamilton, added: “This significant investment introduces new technology to Northern Ireland’s advanced manufacturing industry and enhances Creative Composites’ capability to produce high-tech composites for a range of applications. In a highly competitive global industry, this commitment to innovation helps to cement Creative Composites’ reputation as one of the leading composites manufacturers in the UK.

“The new jobs are also a great boost for the economy, and with half already in place, are a real demonstration of the company’s growth. We are pleased to be helping this highly-skilled and ambitious local company achieve its growth ambitions.”

Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart congratulated the company. “Located in Knockmore Hill Industrial Estate, growth has continued on an upward trajectory for Creative Composites who design, engineer, and manufacture composite components, moving to its current site in 2005 with expansion in 2012 and again in 2016,” said Mr Ewart. “Our best wishes to everyone in Creative Composites on its exciting announcement and fantastic investment into the Lisburn area.”

Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney has also welcomed the expansion of the Lisburn firm. “The expansion of Creative Composites is great news for Lisburn, securing high quality jobs and setting out our stall as a place to do business for the manufacturing sector,” said Mr Catney. “This is also a good announcement for Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry and our broader economy.

“This is a sector which needs support to sustain the jobs we have and grow new opportunities. I’m delighted that we’re seeing the fruits of investment in Lisburn. Creative Composites exists in a competitive global market. Their success reflects very positively on the reputation of our city and this region as a place for advanced manufacturing businesses to consider.”