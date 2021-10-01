Lisburn actress takes to the stage

Caitlyn McCrea

Lisburn actress Caitlyn McCrea will be treading the boards of the Millennium Forum in Londonerry later this month when she takes on the role of Calamity Jane in the upcoming production by Londonderry Musical Society.

Calamity Jane runs at the Millennium Forum from Wednesday, October 13 until Saturday, October 16, nightly at 8pm.

The title role is based on the historical figure of frontierswoman Calamity Jane. The stage musical was an adaption of a 1953 Warner Bros. musical film of the same name that starred Doris Day.

Deadwood City’s two most famous peace officers, Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok, get involved in saving the neck of Henry Miller, the local saloon operator. It seems that “Millie” has been promoting a beautiful actress named Frances Fryer, but the reality is slightly different.

To keep the peace, Calamity sets out for Chicago to bring back the miners’ real heart-throb, Adelaide Adams.

In Chicago, Calamity mistakes Adelaide’s maid, Katie Brown, for the actress and hauls her back to Deadwood. Calamity once more has to restore order but all doesn’t go to plan.

Busy putting the finishing touches to the show is the talented production team of director Michael Poole, musical director Peter Doherty and choreographer Venessa Chapman.

Caitlyn is backed up by a very talented team of principal players including Rachel Harley as Katie Brown, Warren McCook as Bill Hickock, Ben McGinn as Danny Gilmartin, Natalie Armstrong as Adelaide and David Keown as Francis Fryer.