In week 5, the theme for bakers was German week, with challenges including German biscuits, Prince Regent Cake and a yeast leavened cake.

Who left Bake Off 2021 last night?

The baker who left Bake Off last night is Freya.

The 19-year-old student and model was the first vegan contestant, completing every showstopper with vegan alternatives.

The only time she did a non-vegan bake, was during technical challenges, when contestants had to make bakes from a set recipe.

Her German Week showstopper fell short, with Prue describing it as, 'a bit messy,' and Paul commenting that it was undercooked.

Freya said, "To be able to get to week five and do it vegan, I feel like I have done what I wanted to do coming here."

Freya was a firm favourite with viewers, who took to Twitter to air their disappointment after her exit.

"Genuinely, I think it’s the best experience of my life… I do feel really proud just to keep up. To get to week five and being vegan, I’ve achieved what I set out to do.’

Her departure left some fans upset and taking to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Who won star baker?

Italian engineer Giuseppe was named star baker for German week after his showstopper put an Italian twist on German dessert.

He won praise from Prue who said, “That looks really lovely and light. It’s almost like a Panettone!”

And Paul who commented, “That’s better than a Panettone that. It’s almost liked whisked sponge. Cherries are delicious. I think you’ve done an amazing job, Giuseppe.”

This is Giuseppe's second time winning the star baker, he also won it in Week 3 for Bread Week.

How did everyone else get on?

Much to everyone's surprise Jürgen did not win star baker for German Week, as the technical challenge faced him with a bake he had never made before.

Commenting on the showstopper, which asked the bakers to make a yeast leavened cake with at least two tiers, Jürgen stated that this was something Germans would never make.

However, he still fared well and got the Hollywood handshake for his German biscuits which Prue described as the "crumbliest, butteriest biscuit I think I've ever eaten".

George did not have a good week, his German biscuits didn't go down well, with Paul commenting that they were ‘asking him out for a fight’. His showstopper bake was also raw, meaning George will have to put the work in next week to stay in the competition.

What is next week's challenge?