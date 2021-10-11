Strictly 2021 graced our screens three weeks ago with 15 celebrities taking centre stage, including BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Tilly Ramsay.

But with 13 celebrities now remaining, who left Strictly last night?

What was the theme this weekend?

This weekend saw the stars take part in Movie week.

Viewers enjoyed incredible performances and costumes depicting films such as Pirates of the Caribbean to Avatar.

Who left Strictly last night?

Actress Katie McGlynn left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 last night.

Katie McGlynn and professional dancer Gorka Marquez left Strictly this week.

Best known in her role as Sinead Tinker in ITV's Coronation Street, her 101 Dalmatians themed performance with professional dancer Gorka Marquez left them with only 24 points.

McGlynn said: “I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it."

McGlynn is the second celebrity dancer to be voted out so far, with comedian Nina Wadia being the first dancer voted out.

Who came out on top?

John Whaite and his dance partner Johannes Radebe brought the house down, performing a paso doble inspired by Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

Top of the leader board at 39, the pair almost bagged a perfect score, with 10's from all judges except Craig Horwood who gave them a 9.

They even received a standing ovation from judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

Tom Fletcher returns to Strictly

This week also saw Tom Fletcher, former band member from McFly and his dance partner Amy Dowden return to the dance floor.

The pair sat last week out after contracting Covid, but have since made a full recovery.

Who is left in the competition?

Following this week's elimination there are now 13 dance couples remaining:

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec

Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kusmin

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer

Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova