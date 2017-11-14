Winter Fayre to aid two worthy causes

Local women Victoria Cunningham and Janet Tynan Brodie have joined forces to put on a special seasonal fundraiser for two very good causes.

Victoria, who is a member of the Moira Marie Curie Group, and her friend Janet, who supports Macmillan Cancer, have organised the Maghaberry Winter Cancer Fayre, which will take place at Maghaberry Community Centre on Sunday, November 26, 12pm - 4pm.

There will be 40 stalls selling a variety of products such as Christmas wreaths, paintings, jewellery, cakes, cushions, throws and more. There will also be a tombola, a ballot with more than 80 prizes, food and refreshments.

Face painting, soft toys, Lego characters, fairies and, of course, a visit from Santa will keep the children entertained.

Money raised at the event will be donated to Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.