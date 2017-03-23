Wendy is ‘All Shook Up’

Lisburn lady, Wendy Pyper will be treading the boards next week as she takes on the role of Mayor Matilda in Fortwilliam Musical Society’s production of All Shook Up in Theatre at the Mill.

All Shook Up is a jukebox musical comedy featuring over 20 of Elvis Presley’s best-loved songs. It’s a fast-paced show with a hilarious script that has been described as “Grease” for the 21st century.

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”, the show is set in mid-west America in the 1950s, where loud music, public necking, and tight pants are outlawed.

When a hip-swiveling, guitar-playing roustabout named Chad, arrives in town, he upsets the status quo and becomes the catalyst for a rebellion against the town’s strict rules.

Wendy, who has previously starred as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, for which she won the Association of Irish Musical Societies award for Best Comedienne, says that the role of Matilda is one which she is thoroughly enjoying.

“Mayor Matilda is the controller of the town, banning dancing, tight trousers and necking! She is extremely protective of her young son Dean, played by Jordan Walsh, and does not want him to get swept up in the excitement that the roustabout brings to town. Over the course of the show, we see Matilda battle against everyone else to stop the popularity of dancing and singing.”

“The opportunity to play Matilda has been fantastic, particularly as I get to perform alongside some of the best talent in the region and work with Fortwilliam in such a lively, funny and dynamic show.”

Her husband, Simon Pyper is the director of the show and he has previously directed Fortwilliam’s Wizard of Oz and Sweeney Todd. Simon says the show is definitely not one to be missed. “The show is jammed packed with new variations of Elvis songs and energetic dances, all of which is centred around an incredibly funny script. Working with Fortwilliam again has been brilliant, particularly as I have been able to work alongside my wife.”

The musical comedy All Shook Up will be in the Theatre at the Mill from Tuesday March 28 -Saturday April 1 2017. For tickets call 028 9034 0202 or check out the website www.fortwilliammusicalsociety.co.uk/