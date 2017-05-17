Unique drama with a very important message

‘Stay’n Alive...So I am’, which comes to the Grand Opera House on Friday May 19 is a unique drama production and musical performed by adults and young people with various disabilities.

The message resonating from the show is one of hope for everyone in our society who are facing issues that adversely impact negatively on their daily lives and in particular their mental health.

The show’s totally new and original script highlights and focuses upon the issues that have affected it’s cast members in their very own lives and how they have managed to overcome the obstacles put in front of them.

With so much loss of young life to suicide, cast member Aine who has come through a sustained three year period of self-harming and attempted suicide, felt it necessary to send out a message of hope to young people and people in general that with help, guidance and support you can overcome anything that you face in your life.

Her message is very clear - she wants to show people it can be done, after all she has been there and worn the T-Shirt.

Fellow cast member Jo Jo had been through extreme difficulties with his sexuality. Jo Jo is openly gay and he was subject to verbal, emotion and physical abuse leaving him feeling isolated and alone in a society that did not seem to care or have a place for him.

The twist in Jo Jo’s life came when he realised he wasn’t happy with other aspects of his life and that he wanted to be a girl. With the support of his parents, staff and cast members of the drama group he decided to tell his story in an effort to send a message to anyone going through a similar situation, help and guidance is available and most importantly that there is hope for himself and other people just like him.

Jo Jo has just commenced the early consultation stages of his gender change journey which will take approximately three to four years to complete.

Cast member Steffy wanted to enhance the positive perception of ethnic minorities in Northern Ireland. Having witnessed racism and the discrimination of people from different ethnic minorities she wanted to portray a message of hope to all communities that we can all work and live together and share our cultural experiences and diversity.

The show has wonderful humorous and comical moments but also tackles many other serious issues including those affecting young people with regards to social media bullying and exploitation, bullying and depression and general mental health issues.

With some of the greatest dance songs ever written including hits by the Bee Gees, Kool and The Gang, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Shania Twain, Shaggy, Diana Ross, Chic and the Nolan Sisters, you will be unable to stay in your seat for the duration of the show It’s infectiously mesmerising and talented cast will take you on an emotional roller-coaster filled with fun, tears and laughter leaving its audience in no doubt that they have been witness to something very special.

Not only will it enhance their perception of people with a disability but also add a touch of true life realism to their own lives and add a refreshing balance of comfort to any past or present woes they may still be harbouring.

Tickets for the show are on sale from the Grand Opera House Box Office.