The race is on for Fusion Theatre

Fusion Theatre have skated into the Island Hall in Lisburn for their latest production, the Northern Ireland amateur premiere of Starlight Express.

Starlight Express is a rock musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the actors famously perform wearing roller skates.

In the story, a child’s train set magically comes to life, and the various engines compete to become the “Fastest Engine in the World”. The underdog, Rusty the steam train, has little chance until he is inspired by the legend of the Starlight Express, ultimately winning both the race and the heart of first-class coach Pearl.

Starlight Express is one of the best–loved, longest running musicals in theatre history.

One of Lloyd Webber’s most successful shows, it is a futuristic tale about love, rivalry and hope in the face of adversity.

A spokesperson said: “Directed/MD by Ian Milford and choreographed by Jillian Liggett, this promises to be an extraordinary show with the whole cast on wheels. Buckle up and get ready for a trip of a lifetime.”

The show runs until Saturday September 9.