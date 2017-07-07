The race is on for Fusion Theatre

As part of their 15th Anniversary celebrations Fusion Theatre are excited to bring the amateur premiere of Starlight Express to Northern Ireland.

Fusion can’t wait to perform this spectacular show from September 6-9 in the Island Hall.

Starlight Express is a rock musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the actors famously perform wearing roller skates.

In the story, a child’s train set magically comes to life, and the various engines compete to become the “Fastest Engine in the World”. The underdog, Rusty the steam train, has little chance until he is inspired by the legend of the Starlight Express, ultimately winning both the race and the heart of first-class coach Pearl.

Starlight Express is one of the best–loved, longest running and most unique musicals in theatre history.

One of Lloyd Webber’s most successful shows, it is a futuristic tale about love, rivalry and hope in the face of adversity.

Directed/MD by Ian Milford and choreographed by Jillian Liggett, this promises to be an extraordinary show with the whole cast on wheels! Buckle up and get ready for a trip of a lifetime.

Tickets are on sale now from the Island Hall Box Office on 9250 9254 or online a www.laganvalleyisland.com.