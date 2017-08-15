Teresa is ‘delighted’ to visit Lisburn

The Island Arts Centre in Lisburn is hosting ‘Delighted’, the first tour by the fast up-and-coming musical comedian Teresa Livingstone on Friday, September 29.

With her tear streaked mascara, rats nest of hair, Teresa Livingstone totters on stage on her vertigo-inducing stilettos and delivers a powerful and hilarious tirade about the plight of the thirtysomething single lady.

Teresa, one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting new comedians will be taking her one-woman show on the road this autumn after a sell-out performance at the Black Box in Belfast.

Her show, Delighted, features witty songs about smug posh women, diet clubs, men in bars, being single and much more.

Teresa’s comedy career has taken off in the last year with performances on two series of BBC NI sketch show Late Licence, opening the Blame Game Anniversary show at the Waterfront Hall and also performing in Brussels on Culture Night at the invitation of the Arts Council for Northern Ireland.

She also developed a new character – a feisty make-up lady who gets a little too up close and personal.

Kicking off in September she will perform nine dates from Belfast to Derry, Armagh to Strabane giving audiences the chance to enjoy her unique brand of craic.

“My character is a thirtysomething woman who has just had it and she’s not going to take anymore. She’s had too many smug women making her feel that her life is rubbish, too many bad nights out with unsolicited advances and too many knock backs in her career. So she’s going to sing about it,” Teresa explained.

With a piano, a gin and the voice of a woman who has reached the point of no return, Teresa is ready to share her ‘delight’ at how life just isn’t going so well.

With hilarious songs like ‘Cake and Wine’ and ‘Nice Ladies’, no one escapes Teresa’s commentary.

“The humour in my songs seems to resonate with both men and women,” she added,

“The songs aren’t all girly and they aren’t anti-men. In fact, I actually give off a lot more about women,

“The new show will look at everything from managing stress to using Facebook to the difference between men and women on a night out.”

For more information including booking details go to https://www.islandartscentre.com/whatson/2017/07/teresa-livingstone or call the Box Office on 028 9250 9254.