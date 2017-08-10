Rehearsals in full swing for Garvey Youth’s Calamity Jane

Rehearsals are now well underway for Lisnagarvey Youth Society’s latest production, Calamity Jane, which will be staged at the Island Hall from August 31 until September 2.

This is a modern and fresh retelling of the classic hit musical, which sees Nicole Bell taking on the rootin’ tootin’ role of Calamity Jane, supported by Reece Waterworth as ‘Wild Bill Hickok’, Anna Farrelly as ‘Katie Brown’ and Cameron Beattie as ‘Danny Gilmartin’.

Calamity can outrun and outshoot any man in Deadwood. Hard, boastful and desperate to impress, she travels to Chicago on the Deadwood Stage to recruit a star, Adelaide Adams. But things don’t go to plan for Calamity, as everyone favours the new girl and she struggles to keep her jealously and pride intact. Can her long standing enemy, Wild Bill Hickok, make her see sense and realise her secret love?

With an Oscar winning score, including ‘The Deadwood Stage’, ‘Windy City’, ‘The Black Hills of Dakoda’ and ‘Secret Love’, this show has something for everyone.

So jump on your horse and gallop on down to the Island Hall to join Calamity and friends.

Tickets available at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk or at the box office on 02892 509292