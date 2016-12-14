Panto to raise vital funds for charity

Keep the festive season fun going with the Lambeg Players, when they stage their annual pantomime in the Island Hall in January.

The local company will be staging Babes in the Wood from Wednesday January 4 to Saturday January 7 and they are hoping to raise another fantastic sum of money for charity,

The Lambeg Players are staging another hilarious pantomime bursting with family appeal and they are aiming to raise another £5,000 for charities,

The pantomime provides local charities with the opportunity to raise much needed funds and, as with every year, the drama club’s business manager, Lisburn man Henry Brown, has been beavering away liaising with several charities including Oasis Village Zambia, Alzheimers Society, and Scouts and Guide Troops.

If you want some great New Year fun and frolics for you and your kids to kick off 2017, log on to www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk/events and get your seats booked - but hurry as they are in short supply.

Tickets are also on sale from the Island Hall Box Office on 028 92 509254.