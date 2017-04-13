Neil Delamere brings his tour to the Island

Renowned Irish comedian Neil Delamere will be bringing his brand new stand up show ‘Handstand’ to the Island Arts Centre on Saturday April 22.

Following sold out shows last year, the master of mirth is back with his own unique brand of his irreverent humour.

Last year was another busy year for the perennially popular star of the Blame Game, which recently celebrated its tenth birthday on TV.

With that, a science comedy series for RTE2 and his radio show on Today FM under his belt, now he is back to where it all started, talking to strangers in rooms for money.

Award-winning comedian Delamere is one of the top acts working in the Irish comedy scene today, well known to audiences for his regular television appearances on RTE and the BBC as well as his hilarious sell-out stand up tours.

With stellar reviews as well as a number of platinum-selling DVDs under his belt, he has turned his attention to comedy documentaries, writing and presenting IFTA Award- and Celtic Media Award-winning TV programmes on the Vikings and St. Patrick. His four part series on heroes from Ireland’s past, Holding out for a Hero, was recently broadcast as part of RTE 2’s autumn schedule.

He continues to tour across the country with performances all over Ireland including shows at the prestigious Vicar Street in Dublin and the world renowned Kilkenny Cat Laughs Comedy Festival.

He’s also toured extensively internationally, with appearances at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival (from which he presented the RTE television series covering the event) to name just a few. His shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival have also garnered rave reviews.

The show kicks off at 8pm on Saturday April 22 and tickets priced £18.50 are available by logging onto ISLANDArtsCentre.com. Alternatively, please contact the Island Arts Centre box office on 028 92 509254.