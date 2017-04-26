Go greased lightning

Pupils at Moira Primary School recently took to the stage with their latest production, the hit musical Grease.
Key Stage 2 students from the school recently performed the musical ‘Grease’ over two nights of packed audiences.
The pupils performed hits such as ‘Greased Lightnin’, ‘Sandy’ and ‘We Go Together’ to name a few.
All of the pupils thoroughly enjoyed themselves and took the opportunity to showcase their wonderful talents.
