Go greased lightning

Key Stage 2 students from the school recently performed the musical ‘Grease’ over two nights of packed audiences.

The pupils performed hits such as ‘Greased Lightnin’, ‘Sandy’ and ‘We Go Together’ to name a few.

All of the pupils thoroughly enjoyed themselves and took the opportunity to showcase their wonderful talents.