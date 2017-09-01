Garvey Youth take to the stage with Calamity Jane

Lisnagarvey Youth Society recently took to the stage of the Island Hall with a modern and fresh retelling of the classic hit musical Calamity Jane.

The show saw Nicole Bell taking on the rootin’ tootin’ role of Calamity Jane, supported by Reece Waterworth as ‘Wild Bill Hickok’, Anna Farrelly as ‘Katie Brown’ and Cameron Beattie as ‘Danny Gilmartin’.

The show has an Oscar-winning score, including ‘The Deadwood Stage’, ‘Windy City’, ‘The Black Hills of Dakoda’ and ‘Secret Love’, and proved to be another hit for the local company.