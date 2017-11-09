Fusion Theatre celebrate anniversary

Lisburn’s cross community youth theatre company, Fusion Theatre, are getting ready to celebrate their 15th anniversary in style.

The company will be welcoming back some familiar faces for their anniversary concert at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on December 5.

There well known faces from the West-End and local theatre circuit including Rhiannon Chesterman, Conor Taggart, Nik Parks, Nuala McGowan, Sean Harkin and Orla McCormack, as well as many more from more recent Fusion shows including Ethan Haddock, Rory Jeffers, Lucy Donnelly, Marie-Therese Clenaghan, Jessica Webb, James Mardsen and Cameron Mack to name a few.

There will be a programme of songs from the shows over the 15 years including Chess, Miss Siagon, Les Mis, Evita, Aida, HMS Pinafore, Chess, The Beautiful Game, and Starlight Express.

The show, which will be hosted by Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay and past fusioneer Coleman James, starts at 7pm and tickets are on sale from the Ulster Hall Box Office.