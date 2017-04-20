Enter the world of the inventor

Spiral down the stairs into the world of the inventor in ‘Melancholy’, a moving piece of theatre from Certain Dark Things, on the stage of the Island Studio Theatre on Saturday May 13 at 8pm.

Certain Dark Things Theatre presents the tale of the inventor who, consumed by grief, who undertakes to work on his biggest creation yet… but at what cost?

A scientist loses his wife and crippled with sadness tries to bring her back to life, neglecting the child he made but loves as his own, the story follows a character not unlike dissimilar to Pinocchio’s Geppetto.

Using puppetry, physical theatre and animation, the story of a man treading the fine line between genius and insanity slowly unfolds.

Inspired by Gothic literature, visually exciting with dark and fantastic themes, comedy and tragedy mix together to create a magical theatrical spectacle.

Tickets priced £10 / £8 con are available by logging onto www.islandartscentre.com, Alternatively, contact the Island Arts Centre box office on 028 92 509254.