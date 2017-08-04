Tesco Lisburn to honour much-missed car enthusiast with motor show

Employees at Tesco Lisburn will hold a special car-themed fundraiser this weekend in memory of a former colleague.

This Sunday, staff at the Bentrim Road store will host their fourth static car show, Wheels4Kris, in memory of Kris Niblock.

Kris passed away suddenly in 2014, aged just 20. In the weeks following his death, colleague Fiona McVeigh spoke to staff about raising money for Tesco’s Charity Partnership in his memory.

With support from colleagues and businesses across Lisburn, Fiona set the wheels in motion for the quirky car event. And three years on, the events have raised more than £13,000 for the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Organiser Fiona, F&F manager at the Bentrim Road store, hopes to top the £15,000 mark at the event on August 6.

Fiona added: “We’re so proud to be involved in raising money for Tesco’s Charity Partnership every year in memory of Kris.

“He was a real car fanatic and was such a kind and caring man. I’m sure he would be really happy knowing that we’re channelling his passion into fundraising for a great cause.

“We hope that a lot of customers will come along and help us raise money on the day.”

The event will take place on Sunday, August 6 at 6.30pm in the car park of Tesco, Bentrim Road.

People from across Lisburn and beyond will be showing off their vintage, new and customised cars in memory of Kris.

Money will be raised through donations and there will also be fun activities for all the family.