Speciality Food Fair set to return to Moira

Speciality Food Fair is set to return to the picturesque parkland setting of Moira Demesne on Saturday, August 12.

Organisers of the annual event, which has grown to be a highlight on the calendar of local foodies, have confirmed a packed line-up with a diverse mix of primary and artisan food producers taking part, alongside live cooking demos, interactive children’s activities and much more.

Alderman Allan Ewart, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Councils Development Committee (centre) joins (L to R) Ashleigh Hanley, Hilden Brewery; Claire Kelly, Passion Preserved; gardener Jilly Dougan; event organiser Joanne McErlain, Babble; and Stuart Hughes, Hughes Craft Distillery to launch the third Speciality Food Fair in Moira.

Building on previous years’ successes, this year’s Speciality Food Fair will return bigger and better than before, with over 40 primary and artisan producers confirmed.

Particular attention has been paid to the street food offering so the temptation to dine al fresco will be hard to resist. There will be something to suit all tastes, with speciality burgers, gourmet grilled cheese, ramen and vegan street food just some of the choices on the menu.

Each year of the event sees greater focus on provenance and this year, local growers who are excelling at producing head-turning blooms and mouth-watering produce in our back yards, will be celebrated. The demo kitchen will be buzzing with various sessions on current food trends including a Q&A session with the renowned and entertaining food critic Charles Campion, who is returning after enjoying his visit last year. Hands-on workshops in planting and growing will appeal to all ages, and – of course – the popular Café Bar will make its return for a place in the shade to enjoy a tea, coffee, beer or prosecco, among other treats.

“The line-up for this year’s Speciality Food Fair stands as a testament to the variety of food and drink available on our doorstep,” said organiser Joanne McErlain from Babble. “Taking on board feedback from previous years, we are delighted to have also expanded the offering for those with special dietary requirements including gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options. As always, we are equipped for rain or shine with plenty of opportunities to eat outdoors, but also a sprawling marquee and canvas cover, which act as a welcomed shelter from rain or shine.”

Reflecting on the popularity of the Speciality Food Fair, Alderman Allan Ewart, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “We are delighted to welcome the return of the Speciality Food Fair Moira for its third year. As a council, we are proud to see so many award-winning producers from the area take centre stage, as well as welcoming many other quality producers from throughout Northern Ireland. We extend an invitation to local residents and foodies from further afield to visit this free-to-enter event filled with food and fun.”

The food fair will run from 10am - 6pm and admission is free. Free parking is available on site.

For full details go to www.facebook.com/foodfairmoira or follow @FoodFairMoira on Twitter and Instagram.