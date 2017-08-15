Silver Social proves a swinging success

Lisburn restaurant Beef and Bird recently held its first ever ‘Silver Social’ event for the over 60s.

Attendees, including members of Glencare Friendship Group and Alderman Allan Ewart from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, enjoyed lunch and some musical entertainment from singer Valerie Kirkpatrick.

Members of Glencare Friendship Group enjoying the Silver Social at Beef and Bird, Lisburn.

According to the organisers, the event, which was designed to bring people together and enable them to forge new friendships, was a “swinging success.”

The restaurant’s ‘social table’ encourages people to dine together in a bid to tackle issues such as loneliness and isolation.

The ‘social table’ will be available every Tuesday afternoon, with live music on the first Tuesday of every month.

For further information contact Beef and Bird on 028 9260 7306.