Revellers are urged to spread their festive cheer

With just over a week to go until the streets of Lisburn light up with an evening of free family fun, work is well under way to make this year’s Christmas lights switch on a fantastic community celebration.

The event, on Thursday, November 16, begins at 6pm with pre-parade entertainment by SERC Performing Arts students, friendly festive characters and giveaways. There will also be entertainment on the main stage at Market Square including Mr Hullabaloo’s ‘Cinderella’ pantomime and festive tunes from Lisburn Community Children’s Choir.

Space is limited, so people are advised to get there early to secure a good vantage point.

An illuminated lantern parade involving schoolchildren, local community groups and carnival performers will dazzle with their colour and festive cheer, while VIP guest Santa will join the Mayor to switch on the Christmas lights.

“The switch on is always a family favourite and we would love to see you all join in this event which marks the start of the festive season in our council area,” Mayor Tim Morrow said. “Christmas is all about giving and this is the council’s chance to give something back to you.”

He added: “We want you to share your festive cheer, so we are asking you to like our event on the council’s Facebook page and upload your photos of the evening on the event page or Twitter using #LisburnXmas. Make sure you upload your photos on the night as we want to capture the atmosphere as it happens. The best photo will win a hamper of family passes to Dundonald Ice-Bowl, the LeisurePlex and tickets for the ever-popular ‘A Swingabella Christmas’ which takes place in the Island Arts Centre. I look forward to seeing you all next week and good luck with the competition.”

The council is advising those planning to drive to the event to park in one of the city centre car parks before joining the festivities in Bow Street and Market Square.

The newly refurbished Graham Gardens Car Park is offering free car parking from 5.30pm to 9pm for those attending the switch on event.

For more information contact the council on 028 9250 9558 or check out the local authority’s social media pages.