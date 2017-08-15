Residents invited to free open day at community centre

Local residents are being invited along to a free day of family fun at Bridge Community Centre, Lisburn on Saturday, August 19.

The open day at the Railway Street community facility will take place between 11am and 3pm and will feature a variety of activities to entertain all ages.

There will be balloon modelling, Bricks4Kidz educational workshops, a dress up photo booth, massage therapies, arts and crafts activities and henna tattoos. A range of organisations and charities will also be present to offer free health checks and advice.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “This free event is the ideal opportunity for residents to meet up with local organisations which offer craft activities, massage treatments and advice on health and wellbeing. The range of health organisations that will be providing heath checks include Diabetes UK NI, Cancer Focus NI and Action Cancer.

“The health and wellbeing of residents is important to the council and I am very pleased that the South Eastern Trust, First Health, ASCERT, the Alzheimer’s Society, Sound Healing Spa and Pancreatic Cancer UK will be joining the council’s Sports Development team to offer advice on improving your health and staying healthy.

“So come along, enjoy the fun and then have a bite to eat in one of Lisburn’s many eateries or visit Wallace Park for a relaxing walk or let the young ones burn off any excess energy in the play park or outdoor gym. I would advise that as there is no car parking available on-site at the Bridge Community Centre, please park in one of the off-street car parks in Lisburn city centre.”