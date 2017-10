Hillsborough Presbyterian Church is inviting people to a ‘Car Boot and Table Top Sale’ in the Orr Hall on Saturday, November 4.

There will be a variety of stalls selling farm produce, nearly new clothing, bric a brac, books and cakes.

The event will run from 8am - 12 noon.

Refreshments, including bacon butties, will be available.

Cars/tables £5, vans £10.