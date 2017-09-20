People invited to take pictorial trip around ‘old Crumlin’

Members of the Killultagh Historical Society will be holding their opening meeting of the 2017/18 season in Crumlin on Thursday, September 28.

People with an interest in local history are being invited to attend the meeting, which will take place in Crumlin Leisure Centre at 8pm.

Rodney Mairs will be the guest speaker for the evening and he is going to take the audience on a pictorial trip around the ‘old Crumlin’.

“It’s a night not to miss, so come along and enjoy the craic and get a cup of tea or coffee and you never know, you might even find out something about your past family,” said Philip Swann.

For more information about this meeting, or any future meetings of Killultagh Historical Society, call Philip on 07801 784561.