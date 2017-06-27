‘Park Life’ programme promises plenty of summer fun

As the school year comes to an end the council hopes the weather will be sunny for the return of its ‘Park Life’ summer programme, which will take place in Wallace Park, Lisburn and Moat Park, Dundonald.

From Saturday, July 1 to Sunday, August 20, the two parks will play host to a wide range of family fun days each Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s Park Life programme is packed with events to suit all ages and will include a Flower and Animal Fun Day, a Teddy Bears Picnic, a sports festival, a Mini Mela, a circus extravaganza and a ‘Fairytale Ball’ drama performance. There will also be plenty of superheroes about, as both parks host a ‘Heroes and Princesses’ event.

The Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow said he hopes as many people as possible will support and enjoy the events. Speaking at the launch of the programme, he said: “Both Wallace Park and Moat Park are popular central locations which offer excellent facilities for residents of the Lisburn Castlereagh City area. What better way for our residents to enjoy the summer sunshine than to come along to Park Life weekend events throughout July and August.

“Not all families head away for the summer so these wonderful free events for all the family in Moat Park and Wallace Park, right on our doorsteps, offer ideal opportunities to entertain the children. It is gearing up for a super summer in Lisburn Castlereagh with lots of events going on across the area.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “It is hoped that the attendance at both Park Life programmes will be bigger and better than ever. The council likes to see its parks being enjoyed by residents and visitors; and it is hoped these shared spaces will be enjoyed by all local communities during Park Life. I would encourage residents to get a copy of the Park Life brochure and find out what fun events are on over the summertime.

“Park Life offers something for all the family through the arranged pantomimes, superhero characters, teddy bears picnics, a mini sports festival, and a circus, as well as live performances from local silver, flute, pipe and brass bands within the two parks. There is definitely something to suit everyone.”

All events are free and open to the public.

Brochures providing full information about Park Life 2017 are available from council facilities or online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/parklife

For more information call 028 9250 9558.