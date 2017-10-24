Over 60s are invited to ‘Silver Social’

Over 60s are being invited to get together at Lisburn restaurant Beef & Bird on Tuesday, November 7.

The eatery’s popular ‘Silver Social’ event takes place on the first Tuesday of each month from 12.30pm - 2.30pm.

The monthly event is fast becoming a great meeting place for the over 60s to dine together at the ‘social table’, make new friends and enjoy live music from ‘Velvet’ - local entertainer Valerie Kirkpatrick.

“Silver Social brings a lot of joy to Beef & Bird,” said restaurant owner Bronagh Campbell. “The atmosphere is lively and it creates a real sense of community with lots of laughter and new friendships being formed.”

Bronagh revealed that community groups and individuals have travelled from across Northern Ireland to attend previous Silver Socials.

“The event unites people every month, in a new and exciting way and our customers really enjoy it,” she continued. “As soon as the live music starts the customers and staff are up on the dance floor or dancing in their seats. Our manager Jessica even taught herself how to jive so she could dance with a customer that needed a jive partner, so we are all learning something new from it.”

Beef & Bird has been working with local events company ‘Extravaga’ to offer unique customer experiences at the restaurant.

Extravaga owner Amanda Kirkpatrick explained: “It’s important for us to create events that people really want to attend, that are relevant to who they are and what they want. By introducing the social table we gave customers a simple tool to be able to sit down and eat great food together and get to know one another and they love the idea of this new dining experience. We would encourage people to spread the word as we don’t want seniors being left out.”

To book a place at the Silver Social contact Beef & Bird, Unit 16, Lisburn Leisure Park, on 028 9260 7306.