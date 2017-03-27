Vital returns with Tiësto as headline act

Vital Festival returns to Belfast this summer with Tiësto taking to the main stage for what promises to be a phenomenal headline set.

Vital Festival returns to Boucher Road Playing Fields on Saturday 26 August and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 9 am.

The Dutch DJ will be joined by very special guests, Clean Bandit and also on the bill: Robin Schulz, Sigala and Disciples.

With a remarkable career spanning over 20 years, Tiësto remains one of the top dance music acts in the world. Revered for his live shows as well as for his production and remix work, he's is a globally celebrated DJ that has been named The Greatest DJ of All Time by Mixmag and the #1 DJ by Rolling Stone.

Through revolutionary moments such as being the first DJ to open the Olympic Games and headlining festivals like Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Stereosonic, Tomorrowland, Ultra and more, he has helped pave the way for today’s modern music landscape.

His 2014 album, A Town Called Paradise, yielded Tiësto his first platinum single in the United States with Wasted [featuring Matthew Koma] and his first gold single Red Lights. In 2015, Tiësto was awarded a Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording; Non Classical category for his remix of John Legend’s All Of Me. This was Tiësto’s first Grammy award and second Grammy nomination.

Promoters MCD have confirmed more acts are to be announced.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets on Sale: Friday 31 March at 9am | Early Bird ticket offer: £44 (includes booking fee) | Ticketmaster: In person: From Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide | Ticketmaster: By Telephone (24 Hour): 0844 277 44 55 (ROI: 0818 719300) | Ticketmaster: book online: www.ticketmaster.ie